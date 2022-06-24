Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 433 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.04 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.20. The company has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

