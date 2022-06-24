Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 5,809 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 140.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IOO. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $64.34 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $61.98 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.10.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

