Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 76 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Anthem by 5.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Anthem by 0.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Anthem by 41.7% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in Anthem by 21.6% during the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 194,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,659,000 after purchasing an additional 34,557 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.05.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $472.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.73. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

