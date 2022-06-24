Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 9,704 Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 203,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 78,780 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 60,033 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000.

Get Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF alerts:

PLW opened at $30.99 on Friday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.97 and a 12-month high of $37.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.