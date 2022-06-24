Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 17.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 28.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Prologis by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in Prologis by 40.8% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 16,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 0.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $118.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

