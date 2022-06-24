Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WFC stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03. The stock has a market cap of $143.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.62.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

