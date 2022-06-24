Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $177.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.13 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.27.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith purchased 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

