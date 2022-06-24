Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 12,113 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,113 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,804,000 after buying an additional 572,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,055,000 after buying an additional 83,521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,244,000 after buying an additional 155,745 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,227,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,670,000 after buying an additional 178,267 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,671,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,193,000 after buying an additional 175,358 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $83.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

