Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,714 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWI stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $118.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWI. Loop Capital upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $129,825.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,990.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

