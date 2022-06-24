Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 482 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,985,000 after acquiring an additional 70,612 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $136.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Keysight Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.