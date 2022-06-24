Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 6,698 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,698 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $58.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.62. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

