Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes $938,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in KLA by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 948,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,769,000 after buying an additional 160,475 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,676,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.00.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $320.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.12. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $287.44 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

