Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,427 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

NYSEARCA XME opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.70. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $38.65 and a one year high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

