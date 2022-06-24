Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $485.88

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 485.88 ($5.95) and traded as high as GBX 518 ($6.34). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 512.50 ($6.28), with a volume of 7,241 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a report on Friday, May 20th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 485.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 522.91. The firm has a market cap of £133.95 million and a PE ratio of 222.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

