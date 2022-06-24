Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Down to $17.26

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.26, but opened at $16.02. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $15.79, with a volume of 10,297 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ESTE shares. Stephens started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Earthstone Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.53 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.65 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 1.45%. Earthstone Energy’s revenue was up 159.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $685,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,409.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $494,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,926.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,500 shares of company stock worth $1,419,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 48,225 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

