Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.02

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and traded as high as $5.59. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 1,249,487 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Eastman Kodak from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eastman Kodak in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $423.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.50 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

