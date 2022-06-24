Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.76

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.76 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.64). Ebiquity shares last traded at GBX 53 ($0.65), with a volume of 4,834 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £63.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.76.

In related news, insider Richard Nichols purchased 2,831 shares of Ebiquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £2,038.32 ($2,496.72).

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

