Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.06.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $154.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.59. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

