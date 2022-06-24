Edison Inv. Res Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF)

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Edison Inv. Res upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of WANdisco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 21st. Edison Inv. Res analyst now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.59). The consensus estimate for WANdisco’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.

Shares of OTCMKTS WANSF opened at $2.93 on Thursday. WANdisco has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89.

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

