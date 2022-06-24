E&G Advisors LP Has $700,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.30 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

