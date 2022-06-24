Eidelman Virant Capital Has $2.01 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,366 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.1% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 292.7% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 37,123 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 303.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,276 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 14,457 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $162.25 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $153.28 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $405.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.36 and a 200-day moving average of $232.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.