Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 1,316 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,884,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $508,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,749 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

