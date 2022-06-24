Eidelman Virant Capital Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,215 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 13,490 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.6% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HYA Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 2,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 19,269 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 44,614 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $94.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $171.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.