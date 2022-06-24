Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Raised by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,048 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

NASDAQ EA opened at $128.96 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $147.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.12.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total value of $101,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,072 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.