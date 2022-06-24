Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $312.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $324.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $297.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total value of $64,436,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,623,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,102,769,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,058,630 shares of company stock worth $323,676,345 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

