EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,407 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $15,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,088,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 913,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,327,000 after purchasing an additional 166,545 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 443.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 124,290 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,970,000 after purchasing an additional 108,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 710.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 116,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 101,911 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,950,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $100.11 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $135.98. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.54.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EME shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on EMCOR Group from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

