Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.54.

EMA has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Emera to C$60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emera to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Emera alerts:

TSE:EMA opened at C$59.74 on Friday. Emera has a 1-year low of C$55.96 and a 1-year high of C$65.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$62.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.40. The firm has a market cap of C$15.72 billion and a PE ratio of 25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.2455408 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 112.95%.

Emera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.