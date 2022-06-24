Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises about 0.9% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Enbridge by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.42.

ENB opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.00.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

