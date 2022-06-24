Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of Endo International stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.12. Endo International has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $7.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. Endo International had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 72.22%. The company had revenue of $652.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Endo International’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Endo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Endo International by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Endo International by 20.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

