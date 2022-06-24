EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Gap Down to $8.89

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.89, but opened at $8.40. EnLink Midstream shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 19,359 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENLC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 2.75.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 72,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $1,242,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares during the period. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

