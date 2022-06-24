EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Gap Down to $36.80

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.80, but opened at $34.88. EQT shares last traded at $35.07, with a volume of 18,112 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EQT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently -6.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

