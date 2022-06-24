Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,540,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after buying an additional 441,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equinix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,249,000 after buying an additional 433,155 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,704,000 after acquiring an additional 301,802 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth about $203,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Argus reduced their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $849.93.

Shares of EQIX opened at $677.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $681.78 and its 200-day moving average is $722.49. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $606.12 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

