Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,447 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,685 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3,474.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,137,000 after buying an additional 669,540 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,486,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,108,000 after buying an additional 556,974 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,174,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. DNB Markets raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.94.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $104.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $39.15.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

