Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Gibraltar Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Gibraltar Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Gibraltar Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

ROCK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $39.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average of $49.92. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.16 per share, with a total value of $61,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,983.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 257,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after buying an additional 66,535 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 384,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,499,000 after buying an additional 47,354 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 18,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

