Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lithium Americas Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Lithium Americas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.80.

LAC opened at C$27.94 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of C$16.03 and a twelve month high of C$53.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.87.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C($0.26).

In other news, Senior Officer Rene James William Leblanc sold 37,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.26, for a total value of C$1,639,394.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,550,479.32.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

