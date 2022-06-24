Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Seagen Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Seagen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $11.98 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Seagen’s current full-year earnings is ($3.50) per share.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SGEN. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $174.00 on Thursday. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.14.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $1,486,360.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $2,142,134.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,717,081.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,516,752. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in Seagen by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,227,185,000 after buying an additional 3,953,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,974,113,000 after purchasing an additional 362,602 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,797,170,000 after purchasing an additional 839,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,813,000 after purchasing an additional 139,117 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

