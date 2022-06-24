ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,569,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 749.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 121,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after buying an additional 107,002 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 975.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 95,145 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,437,000. Finally, 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,437,000.

NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.00. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12-month low of $37.91 and a 12-month high of $72.90.

