Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.93

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.93 and traded as low as $2.89. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €13.50 ($14.21) to €13.00 ($13.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €11.70 ($12.32) to €12.20 ($12.84) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93.
Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eutelsat Communications (ETCMY)
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.