Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.93

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.93 and traded as low as $2.89. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €13.50 ($14.21) to €13.00 ($13.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €11.70 ($12.32) to €12.20 ($12.84) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93.

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

