EWG Elevate Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after buying an additional 1,441,972 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after buying an additional 22,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.69 billion, a PE ratio of 65.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.28.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

