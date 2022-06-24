Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.20

Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.20 and traded as low as C$8.30. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$8.31, with a volume of 9,632 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$324.90 million and a PE ratio of 13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.20.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$119.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$112.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is 67.50%.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

