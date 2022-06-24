Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. Argus lifted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

Shares of EXC opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.56. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

