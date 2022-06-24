Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Argus raised their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.47. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

