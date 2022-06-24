Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Holdings Reduced by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,262,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,031,000 after buying an additional 47,034 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 182,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.77 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.91. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

