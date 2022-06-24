Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Down to $11.77

Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.77, but opened at $11.01. Expro Group shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 1,550 shares trading hands.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.19.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPRO. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,632,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,405,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,514,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,077,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Expro Group by 61.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,711,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,438,000 after purchasing an additional 653,514 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)
Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.
