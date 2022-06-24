Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Down to $11.77

Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.77, but opened at $11.01. Expro Group shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 1,550 shares trading hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $280.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPRO. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,632,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,405,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,514,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,077,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Expro Group by 61.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,711,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,438,000 after purchasing an additional 653,514 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

