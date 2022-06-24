Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.1% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 80,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.24.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $85.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

