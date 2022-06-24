Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 432,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 5.5% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $35,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,492 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 163,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,705,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $85.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

