F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Downgraded to Hold at Laidlaw

Laidlaw downgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of F-star Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair cut shares of F-star Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.
F-star Therapeutics stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F-star Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $137.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.84.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSTX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in F-star Therapeutics by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in F-star Therapeutics by 152.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in F-star Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
F-star Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.
