F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Downgraded to Hold at Laidlaw

Laidlaw downgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of F-star Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair cut shares of F-star Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

F-star Therapeutics stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F-star Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $137.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.84.

F-star Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FSTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSTX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in F-star Therapeutics by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in F-star Therapeutics by 152.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in F-star Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

