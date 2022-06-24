F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FSTX. William Blair cut shares of F-star Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTX opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F-star Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $9.38.

F-star Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FSTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

