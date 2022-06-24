FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $426.33.

FDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $468.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total value of $534,833.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,385.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total value of $1,088,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,184,602. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,165,000 after buying an additional 89,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,202,000 after buying an additional 64,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,813,000 after buying an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS opened at $388.76 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $326.21 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $383.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.34.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.31. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

