Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.56

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.56 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 8.26 ($0.10). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 8.30 ($0.10), with a volume of 498,923 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £86.68 million and a P/E ratio of -27.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.56.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

