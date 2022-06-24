Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.56

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.56 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 8.26 ($0.10). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 8.30 ($0.10), with a volume of 498,923 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £86.68 million and a P/E ratio of -27.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.56.
About Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG)
Further Reading
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.